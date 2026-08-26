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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks rise as investors await policy signals

Chinese stocks rise as investors await policy signals

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors looked for fresh policy support from the ongoing National Peoples Congress Standing Committee meeting. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.59% to 3,912.5, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.69% to 13,841.3.

The August 2528 meeting is being closely watched after recent weak economic data and repeated government promises to support growth. Investors are hoping for measures that could help strengthen the economy.

Meanwhile, China Merchants Bank is issuing a three-year floating-rate bond linked to the overnight repo rate. It is the first domestic commercial bank to issue such a bond, following the Export-Import Bank of China, which recently made a similar move.

 

The shift shows the PBOCs efforts to make the overnight repo rate a key benchmark for short-term borrowing costs and bring Chinas monetary framework closer to global practices.

Among major gainers, Zijin Mining rose 2.35%, SMIC gained 3.46%, Luxshare Precision Industry climbed 4.10%, and Sungrow Power Supply advanced 2.76%.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:07 PM IST