Chinese stocks rise on strong growth data and easing geopolitical concerns
Investor sentiment improved after data showed Chinas economy grew by 5% in the first quarter, up from 4.5% in the previous quarter and above expectations. Strong exports helped balance weaker domestic demand.
March activity data showed mixed trends, with industrial production performing better than expected, while retail sales slowed and unemployment increased slightly.
Geopolitical developments also supported markets, with signs of easing tensions. Israel is considering a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, and Donald Trump said the broader conflict with Iran could end soon as talks to extend a fragile truce continue.
Among individual stocks, gains were led by Contemporary Amperex Technology (up 5.5%), Zhongji Innolight (up 3.8%), Foxconn Industrial Internet (up 2.6%), BYD (up 2.4%), and Zijin Mining (up 1.1%).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST