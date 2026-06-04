Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks slip as trade tensions rise

Chinese stocks slip as trade tensions rise

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Chinese markets ended lower on Thursday as investors grew cautious over escalating trade disputes. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.64% to close at 4,058, while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.27% to 15,662, snapping a two-day winning streak.

The decline followed news that the US Trade Representative proposed new tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries, including China, set to take effect next month. The move was linked to concerns over forced labor in supply chains. Meanwhile, the EU announced the Industrial Accelerator Act and the Cybersecurity Act, measures that could restrict Chinese companies access to parts of the European market. Beijing warned of retaliation, fueling fears of a broader trade dispute.

 

Among individual stocks, CATL dropped 4.27%, BYD slipped 1.46%, and Suzhou TFC Optical Communication fell 3.4%. On the upside, GigaDevice Semiconductor surged 7.53% after FTSE Russell confirmed its inclusion in the China index series.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end near flatline; broader market outperforms

Benchmarks end near flatline; broader market outperforms

RBI schedules underwriting auction for sale of Government Security for ₹34,000 crore on June 05

RBI schedules underwriting auction for sale of Government Security for ₹34,000 crore on June 05

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade near flatline; auto shares advance

Barometers trade near flatline; auto shares advance

TCS partners with Nokian Tyres to expand AI-led IT operations

TCS partners with Nokian Tyres to expand AI-led IT operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance