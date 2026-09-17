Chip stocks spark up as SEMICON India 2026 kicks off in New Delhi

Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing stocks were in demand on Thursday, 17 September 2026, as SEMICON India 2026 got underway at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

The three-day event is being held from 17 to 19 September under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem".

Syrma SGS Technology was the top gainer, rising 8.23%. MosChip Technologies surged 5.19%, followed by Kaynes Technology India, which gained 4.29%. Dixon Technologies advanced 1.08%, while Avalon Technologies rose 0.05%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026 on Thursday. The event brings together companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, startups and academic institutions from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain. The PMO said more than 600 companies and representatives from 52 countries are participating.

The event covers the semiconductor value chain, including materials, equipment, chip design, fabrication, advanced packaging, electronics and systems. The programme also includes country and state pavilions, a startup pavilion, an innovation showcase and a student hackathon.

The event comes as the government steps up its support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The Union Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 in July 2026 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore. The programme focuses on areas including chip design, machines and materials, new fabs, advanced packaging, research and talent development.

India's semiconductor demand is projected to reach $110 billion by FY2030 and exceed $200 billion by FY2035. The government said 12 semiconductor manufacturing units have been approved under Semicon 1.0, involving cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore. Five of these units have commenced commercial production.

The policy push has increased investor focus on companies involved in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, testing and related components. The chip stocks moved higher as SEMICON India 2026 placed India's semiconductor ambitions in the spotlight.

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