Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.590.4781.3659.570.320.330.150.300.150.30

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