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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 34.76 crore

Net profit of CHL reported to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 34.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.7631.44 11 OPM %15.9415.04 -PBDT15.534.28 263 PBT11.250.94 1097 NP10.14-0.82 LP

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST