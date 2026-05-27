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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net profit of CHL reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 139.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.0035.21 -1 139.28138.12 1 OPM %20.6317.67 -11.8321.82 - PBDT16.905.07 233 22.4520.80 8 PBT12.371.70 628 7.167.73 -7 NP8.86-1.21 LP 0.42-1.71 LP

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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