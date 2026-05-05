Choice Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 42.36 croreNet profit of Choice Finserv Pvt declined 61.87% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 111.61% to Rs 11.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.08% to Rs 159.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.3639.25 8 159.10116.06 37 OPM %43.0480.05 -46.9653.78 - PBDT2.7215.04 -82 19.4816.21 20 PBT1.8813.78 -86 15.6211.93 31 NP2.867.50 -62 11.855.60 112
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST