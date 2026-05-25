Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 11.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 46.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

12.8211.4046.0141.7828.3930.7026.3626.882.992.969.538.651.101.262.442.151.030.921.961.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News