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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 10366.20 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 11.99% to Rs 687.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 613.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 10366.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8913.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.31% to Rs 2441.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2173.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 39072.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33125.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10366.208913.37 16 39072.7233125.33 18 OPM %56.1958.38 -55.1456.92 - PBDT2226.361941.64 15 7665.756701.19 14 PBT2142.121862.37 15 7333.186405.46 14 NP687.14613.57 12 2441.292173.66 12

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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