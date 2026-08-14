Cholamandalam Financial Holdings standalone net profit rises 107.58% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 4.36 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 107.58% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.363.65 19 OPM %80.7377.81 -PBDT3.522.84 24 PBT3.512.83 24 NP4.382.11 108
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST