Cholamandalam Financial Holdings standalone net profit rises 107.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 107.58% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.363.6580.7377.813.522.843.512.834.382.11

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