Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 8416.71 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 30.62% to Rs 1645.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1259.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 8416.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7045.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 5232.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4262.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 31073.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25845.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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