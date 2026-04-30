Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 8416.71 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 30.62% to Rs 1645.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1259.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 8416.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7045.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 5232.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4262.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 31073.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25845.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8416.717045.57 19 31073.1025845.98 20 OPM %69.1571.47 -68.1570.32 - PBDT2214.761762.65 26 7260.665988.98 21 PBT2143.121698.56 26 6976.775744.15 21 NP1645.201259.54 31 5232.614262.70 23
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST