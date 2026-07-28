Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 45.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 8856.29 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 45.56% to Rs 1656.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1137.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 8856.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7266.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8856.297266.8070.0568.542298.621599.442223.561532.001656.221137.83

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