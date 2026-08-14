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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.910.90 1 OPM %39.5650.00 -PBDT0.370.47 -21 PBT0.120.25 -52 NP0.100.20 -50

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST