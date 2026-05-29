Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 96.25% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products rose 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.25% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.44% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.43% to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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