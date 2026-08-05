Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships rose 128.57% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.820.83-37.80-30.120.780.500.690.390.640.28

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