Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 625.00% to Rs 1.74 croreNet Loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 625.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.740.24 625 OPM %-248.85-195.83 -PBDT-0.46-0.45 -2 PBT-2.20-2.15 -2 NP-2.20-2.15 -2
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST