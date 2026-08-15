CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 186.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 586.66 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 186.73% to Rs 149.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 586.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.586.66510.8034.3722.40181.5974.98154.4154.14149.7052.21

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