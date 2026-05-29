CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 664.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 656.48 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 664.71% to Rs 63.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 656.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 441.03% to Rs 222.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 117.14% to Rs 2234.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1029.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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