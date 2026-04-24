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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2026 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 2611.95 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 20.82% to Rs 249.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 2611.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2272.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2611.952272.63 15 OPM %15.3914.76 -PBDT422.16359.47 17 PBT327.83273.02 20 NP249.37206.40 21

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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