CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 2611.95 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 20.82% to Rs 249.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 2611.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2272.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.2611.952272.6315.3914.76422.16359.47327.83273.02249.37206.40

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