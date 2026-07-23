Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CIE Automotive India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

SRF Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2026.

SRF Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2026.

CIE Automotive India Ltd tumbled 11.02% to Rs 420.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 76.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15128 shares in the past one month.

 

SRF Ltd crashed 8.70% to Rs 2623.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62900 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd lost 7.32% to Rs 944.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28271 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Office real estate investment trusts (Reits), Office Reits

Gurugram now 100 mn square foot office market, largest in north India: CBRE

SRF

SRF tanks 9% post June quarter results; board approves ₹250 cr capex

Australia visa

India restarts visa, passport services in Australia after 23-day halt

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tumbles 400 pts, Nifty below 23,900; Ujjivan SFB up 11% post Q1 result

UPI

Decoded: How offline UPI can keep digital payments running without internet

IndusInd Bank Ltd shed 6.51% to Rs 1000.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd slipped 6.33% to Rs 1379.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Control Print Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Control Print Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at NTPC Green Energy Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at NTPC Green Energy Ltd counter

Board of Coromandel International approves restructuring of loans

Board of Coromandel International approves restructuring of loans

Sensex slumps 394 pts; metal share decline for 2nd day

Sensex slumps 394 pts; metal share decline for 2nd day

NSE Indices introduces 32% sponsor-level cap for Nifty REITs & Realty index

NSE Indices introduces 32% sponsor-level cap for Nifty REITs & Realty index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceSunteck RealtyUpcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result