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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
NSE Indices has announced changes to the Nifty Shariah indices following its monthly review of Shariah compliance.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) approved the inclusion of CIE Automotive India in the Nifty500 Shariah index. No stock has been excluded from the index.

The changes will become effective from 29 May 2026, with implementation from the close of trade on 27 May 2026.

NSE Indices said no changes have been made to the Nifty50 Shariah and Nifty Shariah 25 indices.

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India, manages the Nifty family of indices, including benchmark, sectoral, thematic and strategy indices.

 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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