CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May
The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) approved the inclusion of CIE Automotive India in the Nifty500 Shariah index. No stock has been excluded from the index.
The changes will become effective from 29 May 2026, with implementation from the close of trade on 27 May 2026.
NSE Indices said no changes have been made to the Nifty50 Shariah and Nifty Shariah 25 indices.
NSE Indices, a subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India, manages the Nifty family of indices, including benchmark, sectoral, thematic and strategy indices.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST