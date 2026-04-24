CIE Automotive rises after Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 249 cr

CIE Automotive India rose 1.63% to Rs 476.30 after the company reported a 20.82% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 249.37 crore on a 14.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,611.95 crore in Q1 CY26 compared with Q1 CY25.

Profit before tax jumped 20.08% to Rs 327.83 crore in Q1 CY26 as compared with Rs 273.02 crore in Q1 CY25.

Total expenditure during the quarter amounted to Rs 2,313.53 crore, up by 13.62% YoY on account of higher employee expenses (up 10.55% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 19.1% YoY).

During the quarter, revenue from India jumped 13.45% YoY to Rs 1,663.53 crore, and revenue from Europe rose 17.56% YoY to Rs 948.53 crore from Rs 806.85 crore in Q1 CY25.

Further, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share of Rs 10 each, fully paid up for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

CIE Automotive is a subsidiary of CIE Automotive S.A., Spain. Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturing Ltd. is a significant shareholder in the company. The company is engaged in the production and sale of automotive components to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in India and overseas.