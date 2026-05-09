Saturday, May 09, 2026 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 14.78% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.93% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 8.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.732.03 -15 8.369.83 -15 OPM %12.1433.99 -29.7832.96 - PBDT0.210.67 -69 2.483.10 -20 PBT0.140.58 -76 2.232.76 -19 NP0.110.43 -74 1.672.06 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 525.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 525.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 4.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 4.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance