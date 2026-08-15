Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.302.6615.7617.670.470.410.190.120.140.09

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