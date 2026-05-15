Cineline India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 62.23 croreNet profit of Cineline India reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 62.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 60.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 236.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.2355.01 13 236.70210.62 12 OPM %22.1415.58 -20.9018.96 - PBDT11.642.30 406 44.5613.53 229 PBT3.47-4.40 LP 15.27-10.93 LP NP3.32-56.01 LP 11.52-60.64 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST