Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.77% to Rs 7.49 crore

Net profit of Cinevista rose 1.01% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.77% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.494.6331.1142.121.851.041.780.991.000.99

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