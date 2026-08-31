Cipla and SBP Group sign exclusive license agreement for Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan

Used in treatment of HER2-low advanced breast cancer

Cipla and Sino Biopharmaceutical (HKEX: 1177) (SBP Group) today announced that SBP Group's subsidiary, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. (CTTQ), has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Cipla for Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan, also known as TQB2102, a potential best-in-class HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Under this agreement, Cipla will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialise TQB2102 in India, South Africa and 5 other emerging markets.

Cipla will be responsible for local clinical development, regulatory activities, and commercialisation in the licensed territories, while CTTQ will continue to manufacture and supply TQB2102.

TQB2102 is being evaluated across HER2-expressing cancers and has demonstrated encouraging clinical potential in HER2-low advanced breast cancer.

The collaboration brings together SBP Group's differentiated late-stage oncology asset and development and manufacturing capabilities with Cipla's established regulatory, medical, market access and commercial presence across India, South Africa, and other emerging markets.