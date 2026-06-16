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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla appoints Shivam Puri as CEO-One India Business

Cipla appoints Shivam Puri as CEO-One India Business

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

With effect from 01 July 2026

Cipla has appointed Shivam Puri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Health, wholly owned subsidiary, as the Chief Executive Officer One India Business and a member of the Management Council, designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2026.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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