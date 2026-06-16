Cipla appoints Shivam Puri as CEO-One India Business
With effect from 01 July 2026Cipla has appointed Shivam Puri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Health, wholly owned subsidiary, as the Chief Executive Officer One India Business and a member of the Management Council, designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2026.
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST