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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla inks exclusive licensing agreement with SBP Group for ADC Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan

Cipla inks exclusive licensing agreement with SBP Group for ADC Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Cipla said that it has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. for Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan, a potential best-in-class HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Under this agreement, Cipla will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan, also known as TQB2102, in India, South Africa and 5 other emerging markets.

Cipla will be responsible for local clinical development, regulatory activities, and commercialisation in the licensed territories, while CTTQ will continue to manufacture and supply TQB2102.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. is a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBP Group).

TQB2102 is being evaluated across HER2-expressing cancers and has demonstrated encouraging clinical potential in HER2-low advanced breast cancer.

 

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The collaboration brings together SBP Groups differentiated late-stage oncology asset and development and manufacturing capabilities with Ciplas established regulatory, medical, market access and commercial presence across India, South Africa, and other emerging markets.

The partnership is intended to accelerate local development and regulatory approvals, enabling patient access across licensed countries, subject to applicable approvals.

Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla said: "Breast cancer remains a significant healthcare challenge, and this agreement strengthens our oncology portfolio with a promising HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

Through our partnership with SBP Group and CTTQ, we aim to accelerate development and, subject to regulatory approvals, expand access to this innovative treatment across licensed territories."

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across India, South Africa, North America and other regulated and emerging markets. The company focuses on complex generics and therapies including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments. Cipla operates 46 manufacturing facilities globally, producing more than 1,500 products across over 80 markets.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 39.19% to Rs 789.05 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,297.62 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.51% YoY to Rs 7,077.02 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

The scrip shed 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 1414.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST