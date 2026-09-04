Cipla inks exclusive partnership with Qilu Pharma for commercializing Pembrolizumab in US

Cipla said that its wholly owned subsidiary Invagen Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for United States.

Cipla said that its wholly owned subsidiary Invagen Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for United States.

Qilu Pharmaceutical is now one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China that develops, manufactures and distributes both finished dosage forms (FDFs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

As part of the agreement, Qilu will be responsible for development, regulatory registration and supply of the product while Cipla USA Inc. will be responsible for the commercialization of the asset by leveraging its strong commercial presence in the defined territory.

Achin Gupta, managing director & global chief executive officer, Cipla, said, This partnership reflects Ciplas confidence in the long-term potential of biosimilars and supports our strategy to build a strong oncology-focused portfolio.

By combining Qilus development strengths with Ciplas commercial presence and patient-centric legacy, we aim to expand access to high-quality biologics for patients across our focus markets."

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across India, South Africa, North America and other regulated and emerging markets. The company focuses on complex generics and therapies including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments. Cipla operates 46 manufacturing facilities globally, producing more than 1,500 products across over 80 markets.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 39.19% to Rs 789.05 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,297.62 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.51% YoY to Rs 7,077.02 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

The scrip shed 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 1380.90 on the BSE.

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