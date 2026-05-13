Cipla Q4 profit declines 55% YoY

The drug major's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 554.64 crore in Q4 FY26, down 54.61% from Rs 1,221.84 crore in Q4 FY25 and fell 17.93% from Rs 675.80 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 2.02% YoY to Rs 6,464.26 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 6,597.72 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 7.16% sequentially from Rs 6,962.97 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA fell 35.18% YoY to Rs 997 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 15.2% in Q4 FY26 lower than 22.8% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 707.06 crore in Q4 FY26, down 53% from Rs 1,504.30 crore in Q4 FY25 and declined 20.83% from Rs 893.11 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 8.48% YoY to Rs 5,982.30 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5,514.85 crore in Q4 FY25. Raw material cost declined 1.13% YoY to Rs 1,382.15 crore from Rs 1,397.94 crore. However, employee expenses rose 14.69% to Rs 1,414.25 crore from Rs 1,233.10 crore.

Interest cost declined 6.35% YoY to Rs 13.13 crore from Rs 14.02 crore, while depreciation expense increased 24.03% to Rs 382.92 crore from Rs 308.73 crore.

The company recognised an exceptional charge of around Rs 275.91 crore in Q3 FY26 towards higher gratuity and leave liabilities arising from the implementation of the new Labour Codes notified by the Government of India. The impact was primarily due to changes in the definition of wages for employees and contract labour.

India business revenue grew 15% YoY to Rs 3,007 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by double-digit growth across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health businesses.

North America revenue declined 26% YoY to Rs 1,414 crore during the quarter, while One Africa revenue rose 21% to Rs 1,236 crore. Emerging Markets and Europe revenue fell 9% to Rs 819 crore.

R&D investments stood at Rs 509 crore during the quarter, representing 7.8% of sales.

The company reported a strong net cash position of Rs 10,526 crore as of Q4 FY26.

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 2.09% YoY to Rs 27,711.69 crore from Rs 27,145.40 crore in FY25. Profit before tax declined 23.42% to Rs 5,223.63 crore from Rs 6,820.81 crore, while profit after tax fell 26.43% to Rs 3,879.23 crore from Rs 5,272.52 crore.

EBITDA fell 16.88% YoY to Rs 5,925 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 21% in Q4 FY26 lower than 25.9% in Q4 FY25.

Net cash from operating activities declined to Rs 3,940.02 crore in FY26 from Rs 5,004.98 crore in FY25.

Achin Gupta, MD and global CEO of Cipla, said the company recorded its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 28,163 crore in FY26 despite near-term challenges in certain markets. He added that the India business crossed the Rs 12,500 crore annual revenue milestone, while the company remains focused on expanding key markets, strengthening flagship brands and investing in future product pipelines.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across India, South Africa, North America and other regulated and emerging markets. The company focuses on complex generics and therapies including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments. Cipla operates 46 manufacturing facilities globally, producing more than 1,500 products across over 80 markets.

Shares of Cipla were up 3.93% at Rs 1342.80 on the BSE.

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