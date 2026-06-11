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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla receives VAI status for Goa plant from USFDA

Cipla receives VAI status for Goa plant from USFDA

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Cipla announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified the inspection of its manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa as voluntary action indicated (VAI).

The classification pertains to the routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection and a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) conducted by the USFDA at the companys manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa, India between 6th to 17th April 2026.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across India, South Africa, North America and other regulated and emerging markets. The company focuses on complex generics and therapies including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments. Cipla operates 46 manufacturing facilities globally, producing more than 1,500 products across over 80 markets.

 

The drug major's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 554.64 crore in Q4 FY26, down 54.61% from Rs 1,221.84 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 2.02% YoY to Rs 6,464.26 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 6,597.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The counter rose 0.61% to Rs 1384.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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