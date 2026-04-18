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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla's manufacturing facility in Goa gets two observations in Form 483 from US FDA

Cipla's manufacturing facility in Goa gets two observations in Form 483 from US FDA

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Cipla said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa, India from 6th to 17th April 2026.

The inspection was a routine current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection and a pre-approval inspection (PAI).

On conclusion of the inspection, the Company received two inspectional observations in Form 483.

"The company will work closely with the US FDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time, Cipla said in a statement.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

 

The company reported 56.96% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 675.80 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations marginally rose 0.02% YoY to Rs 7,074.48 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip had added 0.61% to end at Rs 1238.30 on the BSE on Friday.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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