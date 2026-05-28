Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 38.46% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.06% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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