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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 38.46% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.06% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.960.87 10 3.933.54 11 OPM %92.7183.91 -92.3789.27 - PBDT0.540.36 50 2.101.57 34 PBT0.540.36 50 2.101.57 34 NP0.360.26 38 1.511.17 29

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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