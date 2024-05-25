CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of CitiPort Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
