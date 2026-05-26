CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 155.56% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of CitiPort Financial Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 155.56% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 933.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.09 156 0.780.36 117 OPM %60.8722.22 -69.2336.11 - PBDT0.110 0 0.420.04 950 PBT0.110 0 0.420.04 950 NP0.080 0 0.310.03 933
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST