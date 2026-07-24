CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of CitiPort Financial Services rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.19 11 OPM %71.4373.68 -PBDT0.120.11 9 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.090.08 13
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST