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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.19 11 OPM %71.4373.68 -PBDT0.120.11 9 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.090.08 13

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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