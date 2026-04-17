Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO subscribed 66%

The offer received bids for 4.03 crore units as against 6.13 crore units on offer.

The initial public offer of Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO received bids for 4,03,75,500 units as against 6,13,88,860 units on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (17 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday 17 April 2026 and it will close on 21 April 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 99 per unit to 100 per unit. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The InvIT IPO comprises fresh units worth, aggregating up to Rs 1,105 crore.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards the partial or full acquisition (or, as applicable, redemption) of securities of (a) SRPL and (b) certain identified project SPVs, namely TEL, JSEL, Dhola, and Dibang, as well as for general purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Citius TransNet Investment Trust on 16 April 2026, the company raised Rs 497.24 crore from anchor investors by allotting 4.97 crore units at Rs 100 per unit to 24 anchor investors.

Citius Transnet Investment Trust is an infrastructure investment trust focused on the transport sector in India. The company acquires, manages, and invests in transport infrastructure assets such as roads. The sponsor of the Trust is Epic TransNet Infrastructure Private Limited (formerly known as Watrak Infrastructure) Its initial portfolio comprises 10 operational road projects (7 toll roads and 3 annuity assets) spread across nine states, totaling 3,406.71 lane-kilometers.

In FY25, the trust posted a loss of Rs 417.75 crore, with revenue from operations at Rs 1,987.04 crore.