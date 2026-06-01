Monday, June 01, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net Loss of City Online Services reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.891.55 22 7.727.51 3 OPM %-10.581.94 --4.665.33 - PBDT0.110.23 -52 -0.030.58 PL PBT0.040.15 -73 -0.310.25 PL NP-0.15-0.09 -67 -0.470.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Spectrum Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Spectrum Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silverline Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silverline Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance