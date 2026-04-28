City Uninon Bank rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 360 cr
City Union Bank jumped 4.15% to Rs 282.60 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 24.9% to Rs 359.56 crore on 20.3% increase in total income to Rs 2146.09 crore in Q4 FY26over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 26.6% YoY to Rs 459.56 crore in quarter ended 31st March 2026.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased 31% YoY to Rs 786 crore in Q4 FY26. Net interst margin (NIM) stood at 3.87% in Q4 FY26 as against 3.60% iun Q4 FY25.
Total deposits jumped 23% to Rs 78,308.0 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 63,526 crore in Q4 FY25. Total advances climbed 26% YoY to Rs 66,699.8 crore in Q4 FY26.
CASA stood at Rs 21,644.1 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19% compared with Rs 18,118.9 core in Q4 FY25.
The gross NPA ratio declined to 1.91% as of March 2026 from 2.17% as of December 2025 and 3.09% as of March 2025, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.68% as of March 2026 from 0.78% as of December 2025 and 1.25% as of March 2025.
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The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) (BASEL-III) stood at 21.92% at the end of 31st March 2026.
On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 18% to Rs 1326.23 crore on 17.5% increase in total income to Rs 7908.59 crore in FY26 over FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2025-2026.
Additionally, the board also approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 equity share, offering 1 equity share for every 3 fully paid up equity shares held as on record date.
City Union Bank is an old sector private sector bank with 1000 branches across 18 states and 4 Union territories. It is a scheduled commercial Bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank positioned itself as a banker to SMEs, Agri and Traders apart from all other banking activities.
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST