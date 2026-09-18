Clara Industries standalone net profit declines 14.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 121.98% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of Clara Industries declined 14.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 121.98% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.041.8213.6129.670.510.510.330.360.230.27

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