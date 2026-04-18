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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clarion Wind Farm signs contract of Rs 8.61 cr for re-powering existing wind farm

Clarion Wind Farm signs contract of Rs 8.61 cr for re-powering existing wind farm

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Orient Green Power Company announced that its material step-down subsidiary, Clarion Wind Farm has executed a contract valued at Rs 8.61 crore for supply of 2 Nos of P57-750 KW Wind Turbine Generators aggregating to 1.5 MW with M/s. Pioneer Wincon Energy Systems (Pioneer) for re-powering existing wind farm at Devarkulam site, Tamil Nadu.
 

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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