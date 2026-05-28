Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 475.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.48% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.22% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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