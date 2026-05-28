Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 84.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 475.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 143.48% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.22% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.25 84 1.140.69 65 OPM %89.1324.00 -80.7042.03 - PBDT0.470.09 422 1.130.47 140 PBT0.460.08 475 1.120.46 143 NP0.460.08 475 1.120.46 143
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST