CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.18% to Rs 44.35 crore

Net Loss of CLC Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.18% to Rs 44.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 542.34% to Rs 395.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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