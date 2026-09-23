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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Max allots 2,830 equity shares under ESOS

Clean Max allots 2,830 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has approved the allotment of a total of 2,830 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, comprising (i) 1,415 equity shares pursuant to exercise of vested stock options at exercise price of Re 1 per option, and (ii) 1,415 bonus shares allotted pursuant to the bonus issuance in the ratio of 1:1 approved by the shareholders by way of resolution dated 8 August 2025, under Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 as amended from time to time (CMES ESOS) to the eligible employees.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs 11,75,49,370 to Rs 11,75,52,200.

 

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST