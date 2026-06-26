Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions allots 41,120 equity shares under ESOS

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has allotted 41,420 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, comprising (i) 20,710 equity shares pursuant to exercise of vested stock options at exercise price of Re 1 per option, and (ii) 20,710 bonus shares allotted pursuant to the bonus issuance in the ratio of 1:1 approved by the shareholders by way of resolution dated 8 August 2025, under Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 as amended from time to time (CMES ESOS) to the eligible employees.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs 11,71,75,990 to Rs 11,72,17,410.