Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions commissions 530 MW renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY27

Total operational renewable energy portfolio now stands at 4.2 GW

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions announced the successful commissioning of ~530 MW of renewable energy (RE) capacity during Q1 FY27, its highest-ever quarterly commissioning performance.

The record addition increased the company's operational renewable energy portfolio from ~3.6 GW (as of March 2026) to ~4.2 GW, reinforcing its execution capabilities and leadership in India's C&I RE segment.

The operational RE Power Sales portfolio, which forms the majority of this portfolio, reached ~3.5 GW following the commissioning of 403 MW during the quarter.

The largest capacity additions during the quarter came from projects in Gujarat with ~170 MW, Karnataka with ~160 MW and Maharashtra with ~110 MW, complemented by added capacities across regions like Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Overall, the commissioning was delivered across 11 project sites in five states, reflecting the company's execution capabilities at scale.

Following the record commissioning during the quarter, CleanMax's operational portfolio stands at ~4.2 GW, comprising of:

~3.5 GW under the RE Power Sales business ~0.7 GW under the RE Services business

Together, these assets offer large-scale, tailored energy solutions to renowned corporates across Asia.

Key Operational Highlights (Q1 FY27)

Highest-ever quarterly RE commissioning

Commissioned over 500 MW of RE capacity comprising of RE Power Sales and RE Services RE Power Sales addition of 403 MW comprising ~350 MWp Solar and ~53 MW Wind (projects owned/ co-owned by CleanMax, including Group Captive projects with customer equity participation, under long-term PPAs* and EAPAs*) RE Services addition of 126 MWp Solar (EPC, O&M by CleanMax & assets owned by C&I customers)

*PPA Power Purchase Agreements