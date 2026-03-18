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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1023.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1023.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 422.46 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 1023.98% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 422.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 373.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales422.46373.73 13 OPM %62.2949.32 -PBDT117.2966.27 77 PBT6.32-16.63 LP NP27.652.46 1024

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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