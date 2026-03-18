Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1023.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 422.46 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 1023.98% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 422.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 373.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.422.46373.7362.2949.32117.2966.276.32-16.6327.652.46

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