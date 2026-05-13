Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 151.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 557.46 croreNet profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 151.79% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 557.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 445.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 238.11% to Rs 94.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 1912.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1495.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales557.46445.51 25 1912.871495.70 28 OPM %48.0157.63 -59.1960.20 - PBDT171.94107.14 60 514.89359.74 43 PBT75.2626.21 187 134.9859.75 126 NP55.4222.01 152 94.1327.84 238
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST